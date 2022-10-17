October 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Splinter Cell Remake will be 'rewritten and updated for modern gamers' - Nerd4.life

Ubisoft game manager – Nerd4.life has left

Gerald Bax October 17, 2022 1 min read

David Grevillethe long-awaited new version manager game from splinter cellHe announced that he had left UbisoftAfter 11 years of working with the French company.

The announcement came via a post on Grivel’s LinkedIn profile, where he did not explain the reasons for his departure, saying only that it was “time to start a new adventure”.

Grivel previously worked on Ghost Recon Future Soldier with Ubisoft Paris. He later moved to Ubisoft Toronto where he contributed to the creation of Splinter Cell Blacklist, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Far Cry 4, 5 and 6, and as mentioned earlier, he was until now the Game Director for the Splinter Cell edition.


David Greville was the game director for the remake of Splinter Cell

Ubisoft announced that it was working on a Splinter Cell remake last December with a trailer. This transformation will use the Snowdrop engine, which is the graphics engine also used in The Division, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the new Star Wars game from Ubisoft.

According to information from some job offers from the French publisher, the new version will not be a 1: 1 copy of the original work, but there will be rewrites and updates to adapt it to a modern audience.

See also  How MDR+ Works

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Phantom Liberty, Sasha Gray will be the voice of Ash – Nerd4.life

October 16, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Gotham Knights, 30 fps on PS5 and Xbox? For the developer it is a string error S – Nerd4.life

October 16, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Could Divide More, ‘Unknown Entities’ Won’t Work – Nerd4.life

October 15, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

weather forecast; In the following hours, the Autobrata biz is underway, but something goes wrong in some areas; Reasons »ILMETEO.it

October 17, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Fines for viewers, here who will have to pay up to 1,000 euros

October 17, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Messages on iPhone, not what you know it anymore: soon everything changes

October 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Listeria, salmonella, biohazards, what are we putting on the table? The list of summons goes on and on

October 17, 2022 Karen Hines