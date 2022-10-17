Ubisoft game manager – Nerd4.life has left

David Grevillethe long-awaited new version manager game from splinter cellHe announced that he had left UbisoftAfter 11 years of working with the French company.

The announcement came via a post on Grivel’s LinkedIn profile, where he did not explain the reasons for his departure, saying only that it was “time to start a new adventure”.

Grivel previously worked on Ghost Recon Future Soldier with Ubisoft Paris. He later moved to Ubisoft Toronto where he contributed to the creation of Splinter Cell Blacklist, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Far Cry 4, 5 and 6, and as mentioned earlier, he was until now the Game Director for the Splinter Cell edition.



David Greville was the game director for the remake of Splinter Cell

Ubisoft announced that it was working on a Splinter Cell remake last December with a trailer. This transformation will use the Snowdrop engine, which is the graphics engine also used in The Division, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the new Star Wars game from Ubisoft.

According to information from some job offers from the French publisher, the new version will not be a 1: 1 copy of the original work, but there will be rewrites and updates to adapt it to a modern audience.