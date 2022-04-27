April 27, 2022

LIVE TJ - Lavoro atletico e in palestra

LIVE TJ – Workout is over. Fatigue in De Sciglio’s right thigh. aki in group

Mirabelle Hunt April 27, 2022

14:15 – Training is over- And Juventus published on their official website, the details of today’s session: “For the Bianconeri, who enjoyed a day of rest after the important victory on Monday evening in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo, the week that will culminate on Sunday 1 May began. With the match at 12.30.


Discount? Venice, which will play at Allianz Stadium in the match valid for the 35th day of the First Division (tickets are still available here).


Juve, who, as we have said, returned to training today in the training center with this programme: exercises for possession of the ball and for making conclusions on passes for those who played a few minutes against Sassuolo, a calming session, instead, for the remainder of the group.


Mattia de Sciglio, due to a problem reported at the end of the match against Sassuolo, this morning had diagnostic tests at J | Medical ruled out muscle injuries and highlighted fatigue in the right thigh. His condition will be monitored day by day.


Marley Aki did the entire training with the group.


Tomorrow the group will meet again in the morning for a new working day,” we read on Juventus.com.


12:39 – Workout in progress – Juventus on the field and training for the match against Venice. The Bianconeri are back at JTC after the day of rest that Allegri gave him yesterday.

See also  Tottenham City will open the 2021-22 Premier League

