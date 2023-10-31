UNASCA “on the road”, from driving schools to the streets to experience the dangers first-hand

Rome October 2023. – Bringing young people to the streets with Local policeTo rescuers, so that they can see the consequences of incorrect or dangerous behavior, such as accidents, with their own eyes, is the association’s mission Boys on the road Which, after a positive experience with 1,000 young people participating in about 100 municipalities in northern Italy, is participating in the expansion phase of this effective formula, still revolutionary after 16 years, of road teaching throughout the national territory, thanks to a memorandum of understanding also signed with Unasca, the National Federation of Driving Schools and Automotive Studies Consultants. This is an initiative – unique – that takes advantage of the opportunity for school/work experiences (PCTO) or internships (it has been active at the University of Bergamo for several years) and recruits boys and girls aged 16 to 20 who voluntarily, with the support of their municipality, make themselves Available to live a unique training and life experience in Italy.

“actually – explains Emilio Patella, National Secretary of UNASCA – After a short training course, these young people, thanks to the proven formula of the educational project “On the Road”, will work alongside local police patrols or other bodies and will help live as special observers in patrols, checkpoints and detection of road accidents. Intervention and rescue scenarios. The goal is to change their perspective and make them aware of the consequences of their actions and thus prevent incorrect behavior. But the “Life Lesson” is not just aimed at them, because the children themselves will talk about their experience with their families, friends and classmates, thus becoming testimonies of safety and awareness.“.

This protocol is the result of a meeting held in Palermo, on the occasion of Road Education Day, with the journalist project owner Alessandro Invernessi. “We started collaborating, even during the pandemic – Patella says – Now, with the signing of this protocol, we move to the operational phase that will see Onasca committed to spreading education “on the road” and also making it known in other regions of the country, attracting municipal administrations and recruiting new members from among the students of driving schools. Meanwhile, some of the participating young people will enter our driving schools to tell other young people about their experience and increase their awareness and awareness of danger, with a connection between their peers, inviting them to “take to the streets for life” through the “On the Road” project.“And learn from reality.