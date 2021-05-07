May 7, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X update can use PC mods - Nerd4.life

PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X update can use PC mods – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 7, 2021 2 min read

CD Projekt Red seems to have decided to capitalize on the work of some Clay PC toUpdate PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Which will give it some of the advantages of the next generation.

It wasn’t the Polish studio that said this in the beginning, but the mudder HalkHogan, an author The Witcher 3 HD remake, Which was announced on the Nexus Mods page:I have some good news, which explains why I’m silent and never show anything again. (HalkHogan announced a new HDRP preview for March 2021, however, he hasn’t published it) I think the most important news is that I have received an official collaborative letter from CD Projekt Red. Although not confirmed yet, it is very likely that HDRP will be included in the official update of the next generation. I will keep you informed about that.

CD Projekt Red confirmed the information to Kotaku, stating that it was in contact with several PC mods with the intention of including their work in The official correction, Along with news created by the developers. Despite this, at the moment there is no final cooperation yet.

Since the patch is also directed at new generation controllers, we envision some modifications to be adapted in order to ensure a certain uniformity of the update.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available for PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The next generation update is expected to be released later this year.


Moddato Witcher 3 per pc

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

The bug is thousands of files

May 7, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Has the Sega sequel from PlayStation Store been revealed previously? – Multiplayer.it

May 7, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Revenue roughly doubled compared to Xbox Games & Services in 2019 – Nerd4.life

May 6, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

“Sardinia in the difficulty of vaccinations? A historical problem for the regions” – Libero Quotidiano

May 7, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Today’s Tiger Show is another day, Carmen Russo and Enzo Paulo Torchi

May 7, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Radio signals detected by Venus, who inhabits it?

May 7, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Boggio from the USA between volleyball and classic lettering

May 7, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt