PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X update can use PC mods – Nerd4.life

CD Projekt Red seems to have decided to capitalize on the work of some Clay PC toUpdate PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and S. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Which will give it some of the advantages of the next generation.

It wasn’t the Polish studio that said this in the beginning, but the mudder HalkHogan, an author The Witcher 3 HD remake, Which was announced on the Nexus Mods page:I have some good news, which explains why I’m silent and never show anything again. (HalkHogan announced a new HDRP preview for March 2021, however, he hasn’t published it) I think the most important news is that I have received an official collaborative letter from CD Projekt Red. Although not confirmed yet, it is very likely that HDRP will be included in the official update of the next generation. I will keep you informed about that.“

CD Projekt Red confirmed the information to Kotaku, stating that it was in contact with several PC mods with the intention of including their work in The official correction, Along with news created by the developers. Despite this, at the moment there is no final cooperation yet.

Since the patch is also directed at new generation controllers, we envision some modifications to be adapted in order to ensure a certain uniformity of the update.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available for PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The next generation update is expected to be released later this year.