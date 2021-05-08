Chinese space rocket in autumn, 9 regions of central and southern Italy on alert – the world

There are “parts” of 9 regions in the central south that could be affected by the fall of fragments of the Chinese ‘Lunga marcia 5B’ space rocket: Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Basilicata, Puglia, Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia. . Projected return to Earth set at 2:24 AM on May 9, with an uncertainty time window of ± 6 hours. The indications came from the Executive Committee for Civil Protection convened by the head of the department, Fabrizio Corsio. The advice is to stay indoors, not outdoors, as “shrapnel is unlikely to cause buildings to collapse”. Return to the scheduled conditions for the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The return projection, according to the Civil Protection, will be subject to continuous updates because it is related to the behavior of the missile itself and the effects that the atmospheric density gives to falling objects, as well as those related to solar activity. In the time period considered, there are three tracks that could encompass Italy. Technical schedule – consisting of ASI, (Italian Space Agency), member of the Office of the Military Adviser to the Prime Minister, representatives of the Ministry of the Interior – Firefighters Department, Defense – Coi, for the Air Force – Isoc e degli Esteri, ENAC, ENAV, Ispra and the Special Committee on Protection Civilian Departments of the District Conference – along with representatives of potentially participating areas, to monitor all returns, and provide analyzes and updates on the evolution of operations. “On the basis of the information that the scientific community is currently providing – Civil Protection asserts – it is possible to provide some useful information to the population so that it responsibly adopts self-protection behaviors: Shrapnel is unlikely to cause collapses from buildings, which are therefore considered safer than open spaces.” However, it is advisable to note the management, “to stay away from windows and glass doors; fragments that hit the roofs of buildings can cause damage, puncture the roofs themselves and the subfloor, and thus cause danger to people as well: since there is no accurate information about the vulnerability of structures. Individuals to be affected, it can be said that lower floors of buildings are safer; inside buildings, the most structurally safest places to place oneself in the context of potential influence are, for masonry buildings, under basements of basements and in entrances to load-bearing walls (thick walls ), For reinforced concrete buildings, near columns and, in any case, near walls; smaller parts are unlikely to be visible from the ground prior to collision; some large fragments may withstand the impact. It is generally recommended that anyone see the fragment’s axis, not touch it And staying at a distance of at least 20 meters, and the competent authorities must be informed about it immediately. “