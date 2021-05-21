Graphene introduced more, showed a new form of carbon

Whether it is diamond or graphite, Carbon exists in various formsAnd some of them have really interesting properties. A name above all? The Graphene, Clearly. Graphene, which is often a single atom, often has electrical properties (to name a few) that make it a promising candidate for a future technology.

In the case of graphene, each carbon atom is bound to three other nearby atoms, forming a hexagonal structure arranged in a honeycomb network. Theoretical studies have shown that carbon atoms can be arranged to create other types of networks, Remains bound to three other nearby atoms. The problem is that none of these networks have been established yet.

Researchers from Marburg University in Germany and Aalto University in Finland Find out A new carbon networkAtomically thin like graphene, however It consists of squares, hexagons, and eight that form an arranged grid. The study was Published in Science.

Using a high-resolution scanning microscope, they confirmed the unique structure and found that its electronic properties are completely different from those of graphene. The new network for BifenilineThis is the name of the substance compared to graphene and other forms of carbon Mineral properties. Lattice strips, just 21 atoms wide, behave like a metal this size, while graphene is a semiconductor.

“These can be strips They are used as conductors in carbon-based electronic devices of the futureProfessor Michael Gottfried of the University of Marburg said. Not only that, according to the study’s lead author, Qitang Fan, “The new carbon net could also act as a The superior anode material in lithium-ion batteries, With a greater storage capacity of lithium compared to the current graphene-based materials. “

Computer simulations and analyzes made it possible to understand the electrical properties of the obtained material Accumulation of carbon-containing particles on a very smooth golden surface.

Molecules form chains, meaning hexagons connected to each other, and a subsequent reaction connects these chains together, forming squares and octets. Chains have an important feature, which is that they are homogeneous, and in practice they are identical in everything, except that one of them is a mirror image of the other that cannot be imposed.

Only chains of the same type collect on the surface of the gold, forming organized structures, before conduction. The researchers explain that this is an important fact for the formation of the new form of carbon because the interaction between two different types of chains leads to graphene. New idea Use of improved molecular precursors to produce biphenyls instead of grapheneResearcher Linghao Yan from Aalto University explained.

The study will continue with the aim of producing larger sheets of material, so that their practical potential can be further investigated and may lead to the discovery of other new carbon networks.