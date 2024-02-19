Pay attention to these signs: If you notice them, it means your computer is infected, take appropriate action before it is too late

You can tell if your computer is infected early. Here are the signs you should watch out for

Nowadays, almost everyone has a computer connected to the Internet. This is a great advantage at work and in private life, but it can also pose a great danger.

In fact, our online presence also exposes us to attacks by bad actors. There are many who try to exploit the fragility of digital technology to carry out criminal acts using computer viruses. However, in this article we want to suggest to you Some signs to watch out for. If you notice them, it likely means that your computer is infected. Here's what you'll need to pay the most attention to.

An infected computer, this way you understand if you are at risk

The first way to know if your computer is infected is Pay attention to the number of spam and advertising messages you receive. If your computer receives a large number of them, it means that your device may be infected with spyware. At this point, you will have to be especially careful not to click on links and links, especially those sent to you via letters and emails.

Another sign to watch out for is: Slow computer. If your computer suddenly slows down, there may also be spyware interfering with running programs. Then you have to pay attention to Sudden changes in your browser (such as Chrome or Mozilla). Especially you do Be careful when replacing the home page With a suspicious website, or even when there are add-ons to the toolbar.

In this case, the culprits may be hackers who decided to monitor your online activities or direct you to visit malicious sites. Also be wary of unwanted ads and pop-ups On your computer. Often times, these ads can be harmful to your online experience and security.

The best way to defend yourself from these attacks is to Browse the web responsibly And he warned. Often attacks arrive via email or text messages. The trick is to never open messages from a sender you don't know. In any case, You should never click on links. Furthermore, it is always a good idea to use secure passwords and change them frequently, to avoid the risk of them being decrypted.