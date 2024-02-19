February 19, 2024

Reddit has sold its users' data to an artificial intelligence company, according to Bloomberg

Gerald Bax February 19, 2024 2 min read

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Reddit It will be so Sold The data of its users is transferred to the company you deal with I forUnspecified for $60 million. The goal was to train the AI ​​on content generated by unsuspecting users.

Reddit declined to comment on the news, but the timing of the alleged deal is highly questionable given the company is about to go public.

Problems for the future

Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly popular

It must be said that companies that deal with social media networks live by monetizing their users’ data, so Reddit will also do the same thing since its founding. The problem is always a legal one, because selling data for commercial reasons is one thing, but doing it for the sake of it is another. Artificial intelligence training. Moreover, Reddit is full of pirated material, so the danger is that among the many contents that are fed to the AI, there is also a lot of copyrighted content.

But it is too early to draw conclusions, given that there are no official comments from the company or official investigations underway. What is certain is that other platforms could follow the same path, opening up bigger problems for artists and writers.

Many are waiting for lawmakers to intervene to resolve the situation and limit the theft of data carried out by artificial intelligence companies, which is of enormous proportions at the present time. However, we will see if something will happen in the future, when we imagine that similar news will multiply.

