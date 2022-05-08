May 8, 2022

Patient in hospital in London

Karen Hines May 8, 2022

monkeypoxthe first case in Great Britain. The UK Health Security Agency (Ukhsa) confirmed the infection in a man who had recently traveled to Nigeria. Colin Brown, Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections, Ukhsa, whose experts… However, they are working with colleagues from the National Health Service (NHS) to communicate as a precaution with people who may have been in close contact with the man, including flight colleagues who were in their seats on the flight from Africa. The patient is currently in hospital A Londonin the Guy’s and St Thomas’ Nhs Foundation Trust’s Division of Infectious Diseases.

What is monkey pox?

Oxa notes that monkeypox is a rare viral infection that does not spread easily between people. It is usually a disease that resolves on its own, and most people with it recover within a few weeks. However, severe forms may be observed in some people. The infection can be transmitted between contacts, but the risk of transmission to the general population is very low, the UK agency confirms. Passengers who have traveled close to the patient and will be contacted are not considered contagious, but are warned so that they can be treated quickly if symptoms develop. “It is important to stress that monkeypox does not spread easily between people and that the overall risk to the general population is very low,” said Colin Brown, director of clinical and emerging infections at Ukhsa.

symptoms

There are seven early symptoms of monkeypox to look for, according to the UKHSA. The most common include: fever, headache, body aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and fatigue.

