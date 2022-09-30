October 1, 2022

Moon night, an Italian photo by NASA to celebrate it – Space and Astronomy

Karen Hines September 30, 2022 2 min read

A majestic moon in reddish hues, dominating a deep blue sky over the town of Castiglione di Sicilia: it is the image symbol chosen by NASA near the Night of the Moon, the international initiative scheduled for October 1, born on the initiative of the US Space Agency to enhance telescopic observation of our moon natural. There are over 1,600 events scheduled worldwide and dozens of dates across Italy, organized by the National Institute of Astrophysics (Inaf) and the Union of Italian Astronomers (Uai).

The author of the image chosen by NASA as Apod (Apod, Astronomy Image of the Day), astronomical image for the day, is Sicilian Dario Giannobel. Commenting on the image, the astrophotographer wrote: “Even the moon is tinged with red, turning to orange and yellow colors as it crosses the layers of fog on the horizon.”

The International Observe the Moon Night (InOMN) was launched by NASA in 2010 and since then the initiatives have become more numerous every year. In Italy there are dozens of moon-watching evenings, from Trieste, Bergamo and Ravenna to Rome, Benevento and Syracuse. It will be possible to enjoy the moon with the naked eye, binoculars or with a small telescope, but if the rain spoils the view, the observation is still possible online, with live broadcasts organized by the virtual telescope.

