Patch 1.02.1 is available for PS5 and PC, here’s the news – Nerd4.life

Through a Twitter post, FromSoftware announced the availability of a file patch 1.02.1 to elden ring about PS5 and PCshowing the changes made by the update.

According to the notes from FromSoftware, the 1.02.1 update from Elden Ring is the first patch promised by Bandai Namco’s official website last Friday, which aims to solve specific problems for these two platforms. As for the version PCMouse sensitivity and Easy Anti-Cheat launch have been resolved. Additionally, the number of files required for a game has been reduced when loading a new region, which in theory should at least mitigate the performance drops reported by Digital Foundry in these circumstances.

As for the version PS5However, the only change is related to resolving a bug that caused the game to close inadvertently. However, it appears that at the moment the issue with the rescues on the Sony main console has not been resolved.

Elden Ring was given a standing ovation by the international press, to the point that it was the highest-rated game ever on OpenCritic, while on Steam and Twitch, it broke all records of FromSoftware’s previous business. However, it is undeniable that the game is currently suffering from some performance issues and some bugs, which we hope will be resolved in the near future. Nothing makes Elden Ring “unplayable,” but it certainly can make more than one player turn their noses up.