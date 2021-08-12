Twitter has changed fonts and designs

The social network Twitter on Wednesday announced an update to its look and feel, both for web browsers on desktop and mobile devices, as well as for apps for Android and iOS devices. As often happens in these cases, the update will be rolled out gradually over the next few hours and it may take some time for all users to see the new design.

One of the things you immediately notice about Twitter’s new design is that the font has changed: It’s called Chirp, which is the first that was created specifically for Twitter; In the past he used fonts like San Francisco, Roboto, and Helvetica. The new line was already It was announced in January.

Did you notice anything different? Today we released some changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on your phone. Although it may seem strange at first, these updates make us more intuitive, unique, and focused on you and what you are talking about. Let’s take a deeper look. ???? pic.twitter.com/vCUomsgCNA Twitter Design August 11, 2021

Color tones have also changed, which are now of higher contrast; The blue color, typical of Twitter icons, has also changed, which is now less bright. The goal, Twitter explained, is to give more importance to the photos and videos that users share. The contrast of all buttons has also been increased, starting with the side buttons of different categories. In addition, many elements that can make the presentation of content confusing, such as gray backgrounds and unnecessary division lines, have been removed.

