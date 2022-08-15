Parking sensors, you find it fun to have without spending 1 euro

Among the most popular car options in recent years is undoubtedly parking sensors. On the other hand, however, not everyone has the funds to afford it, and therefore we manage it as much as possible.

Also because parking with the latter will be much easier not to mention we will feel much safer behind the wheel. In fact, quite often, while we are busy maneuvering, we will fear hitting the cars around us.

We will be able to install parking sensors on our car by ourselves

However, this is a problem with the help of the sensor and in some cases from the accessory Camera, Not Found. With the increasing number of cars on the road, in fact, Finding parking is becoming increasingly difficult.

Not only that, many with their wilderness parking spaces reduce maneuverability to a minimum, so even if we had the space to park, we wouldn’t be able to.

Therefore, it goes without saying that nowadays the use of a parking sensor is becoming increasingly important so that you do not keep going in circles in search of free space. So, as mentioned earlier, car manufacturers have adapted by applying these tools in their later models.

But what happens, instead, to all those who have a slightly old car? ok today We’ll see how we can install such a device ourselves without much effort.

One inexpensive variant of the sensor has been particularly successful on the Internet

In addition to the clear parking sensor, whether with or without a screen, we will need to assemble Masking tape, a screwdriver, a drill and some wires. Let’s start “from the strong point”, therefore, we define how we will find models ranging from 10 to 200 euros.

Obviously the cost often reflects the quality of the product, so if you have a possibility, our advice is not to limit yourself to the cheapest model. We will be able to purchase our collection, therefore, directly in stores specializing in auto parts or online.

Therefore, its assembly will be relatively simple. First of all, we will have to use the drill, which is necessary to make four holes on the bumper where we will pass the reverse light wire.

Then we connect the cable to the sensor control unit through the holes that we created earlier and that’s it. Finally, there is a very nice variant that includes some being vacated online rubber turkeys Put on the bottom of the bumper.

In this way, the driver is warned in case of friction by the “squeak” of these beautiful toys. In short, a low-cost solution that has caused web users to laugh more than a few times.