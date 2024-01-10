Palworld: “Pokémon with Guns” has a release date and has been confirmed for Game Pass

In the worldthe video game that became known as “Pokémon with Guns,” now has a release date: it will be available on PC and Xbox as of January 19, 2024. Moreover, it will also be published Xbox Game Pass Since its launch, on Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series Below you can also watch the recently released official trailer.
In Palworld, players can More than 100 “friends” arrestedFight bosses and build bases. Buddies can be used to perform tasks on your behalf, so you can automate entire production lines. There's also an open world with survival and item crafting mechanics, for up to 32 players.
Although Palworld's creatures have a colorful, cute appearance not too dissimilar to Pokémon Game Freak's, this game's style is much more… Serious and violentfar beyond the possibilities of Nintendo exclusive saga.
Xbox Game Pass, others coming in early 2024
Palworld has thus been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass, but it's clearly not the only game to make it this far Early 2024. Among the titles arriving in January we find games such as:
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Super Mega Baseball 4
- Resident Evil 2
- We are happy with a little…
…and not only. For all the details, you can find our dedicated article.
