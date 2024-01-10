Is Google preparing a rare update for Pixels?

Google is about to bring fresh air to its Pixel phones A major kernel update is coming. This upgrade will not only concern the latest models like the Pixel 8, but will include the entire Pixel family equipped with the Tensor processor, including the Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a.

The kernel, often compared to a car engine in Android, is the core element that governs the interaction between software and hardware in devices. Mishal RahmanAn Android expert revealed that Google is preparing to move from Linux kernel 5.15 to Linux 6.1 on all Pixels equipped with Tensor processors. This step, although rare in the world of Android smartphones, could bring noticeable improvements in the performance of these devices.

The update should particularly benefit Tensor-powered models, in theory, provides greater liquidity and interactivity. These changes can positively impact the user experience, making apps run faster and reducing any overheating issues.

despite of Lack of an exact release dateThe image shared by Rahman (which you can see above) suggests the update could be implemented by 2026.

Attention is now also being directed to the next launch of Google Pixel 9which, although initially equipped with the Linux 5.15 kernel, will join the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 family in the subsequent 6.1 kernel update.