Mac, When you delete an app, the remaining files remain: How to delete them completely

On Mac, files left behind after uninstalling a program can become a stressful problem but there is a solution.

If you have PC Mac You are probably accustomed to a certain type of work with your device. You have yours Keyboard shortcutsyou have your trusted online store for software, and you have your way of exchanging files between different applications, because in addition to having a Mac, you may also have iPhone or iPad.

But as good as a Mac environment can be Different from Windows environmentThere are some things that unfortunately never change. When you decide to install new software, you should also keep in mind that there is a possibility of this Then you have to uninstall it. The moment any piece of software is uninstalled, crumbs are left behind in the long run They take up a lot of space unnecessarily.

These are folders that, for example, Custom settings that you created or preferences. Because it is clear that the device puts itself in a position to fulfill your desire if you decide to install the same software again and keep your preferences. How do you get rid of these annoying crumbs?

Delete residual files on your Mac easily with this procedure

Although the operating system designed for Mac computers is different from Windows, a common feature among all operating systems is the habit of leaving some folders as eternal memory for programs that have passed and no longer exist. It's a bit of one Specific version of cookies. But instead of being files designed to remember which sites you've shopped at, these residual files are found in different directories, in the cache, in preferences.

To eliminate them you have to do something Painstaking analysis Because unfortunately they are not all in the same directory. Your starting point though Library no. Inside the directory in question you will actually find a series of files and folders that are related to everything there Installed On your device. Thus including what has already been cancelled.

You can start by moving these files to the trash. Another folder to check is that cache, Where other clippings of files and folders are found. Then also checked Preferences And the oath Application support. In these subdirectories you will also find folders that point to a program that is no longer on your computer, and even then you can make it take the path of the default container.

Other areas to check are the folders in the partition Saved application state. Obviously there is no need to perform this examination Every time you delete an application But if you've cleaned up your Mac, for example removing programs you've stopped using or ones you've found another solution for, it's a good idea to check the library directory for any leftovers.