Complete Fortnite’s Discord Quest Heaven to get three in-game rewards!

to celebrate the arrival Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 4: HeavenAvailable now at Discord Quest Paradise! Complete six different missions from an official Fortnite Discord server to earn three in-game rewards.
Discord Quest Paradiso will be active until October 2, 2022 at 11:59 PM Italian time. Find out below how to participate.
How to Participate in Discord Quest Paradiso
-
Enter an official Fortnite Discord server. (See below the list of participating Fortnite Discord servers)
-
Read the announcement message on the Discord Quest Paradiso channel.
-
Click the “Start” button on the ad message to join. Follow the instructions in the bot message to link your Epic account. Now you can get the first task!
-
Once you complete a task, you will immediately unlock the next one.
You can complete missions in Fortnite Battle Royale and in the Zero Builds playlist (as a single player, as a couple, as a trio or as a team).
Discord Quest Heaven Rewards
In Discord Quest Paradise you will get the following rewards:
-
After completing the task: Chromed Reality Tree Logo Icon
-
After completing three tasks: Banana Trick download screen
-
After completing six tasks: chrome flush cap
Participation in the official Fortnite Discord servers
in Arabic: https://discord.gg/fortniteme
In Germany: https://discord.gg/fortnitede
In English: https://discord.gg/fortnite
in Spanish: https://discord.gg/fortniteesp
in French: https://discord.gg/fortnitefrofficiel
In Italian: https://discord.gg/fortniteita
In Japanese: https://discord.gg/fortnitejp
in korean: https://discord.gg/fortnitekr
In Polish: https://discord.gg/fortnitepl
In Portuguese (Brazil): https://discord.gg/fortnitebr-pt
in Russian: https://discord.gg/fnru
In Turkish: https://discord.gg/fortnitetr
Moreover, you can also add the bot to your own server, set the language and play with friends.
Heaven gets even sweeter with new in-game items!
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
Stop receiving unwanted photos on your phone – there is a very simple trick
Be careful entering your passwords this way: it’s a very risky technique
Moon: Artemis. The return of the SLS missile to the assembly building – Ultima Ora