September 28, 2022

Complete Fortnite’s Discord Quest Heaven to get three in-game rewards!

Gerald Bax September 28, 2022

to celebrate the arrival Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 4: HeavenAvailable now at Discord Quest Paradise! Complete six different missions from an official Fortnite Discord server to earn three in-game rewards.

Discord Quest Paradiso will be active until October 2, 2022 at 11:59 PM Italian time. Find out below how to participate.

How to Participate in Discord Quest Paradiso

  1. Enter an official Fortnite Discord server. (See below the list of participating Fortnite Discord servers)

  2. Read the announcement message on the Discord Quest Paradiso channel.

  3. Click the “Start” button on the ad message to join. Follow the instructions in the bot message to link your Epic account. Now you can get the first task!

  4. Once you complete a task, you will immediately unlock the next one.

You can complete missions in Fortnite Battle Royale and in the Zero Builds playlist (as a single player, as a couple, as a trio or as a team).

Discord Quest Heaven Rewards

In Discord Quest Paradise you will get the following rewards:

  • After completing the task: Chromed Reality Tree Logo Icon

  • After completing three tasks: Banana Trick download screen

  • After completing six tasks: chrome flush cap

Participation in the official Fortnite Discord servers

in Arabic: https://discord.gg/fortniteme

In Germany: https://discord.gg/fortnitede

In English: https://discord.gg/fortnite

in Spanish: https://discord.gg/fortniteesp

in French: https://discord.gg/fortnitefrofficiel

In Italian: https://discord.gg/fortniteita

In Japanese: https://discord.gg/fortnitejp

in korean: https://discord.gg/fortnitekr

In Polish: https://discord.gg/fortnitepl

In Portuguese (Brazil): https://discord.gg/fortnitebr-pt

in Russian: https://discord.gg/fnru

In Turkish: https://discord.gg/fortnitetr

Moreover, you can also add the bot to your own server, set the language and play with friends.

Heaven gets even sweeter with new in-game items!

