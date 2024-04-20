Palestinian Authority waste worth 500 billion euros in Italy – breaking news

The waste of politics and the Palestinian Authority costs Italians nearly 500 billion euros, equivalent to more than 8,470 euros per Italian citizen, including newborns. Specifically in order to reduce waste, the proposed Popular Initiative Law has arrived and will be presented on Monday, April 22 in the Supreme Court, under the auspices of the “Stay United” committee composed of Adusbef, Anildd, Cudacons, the Committee of 500 and Unione Popolare. Promoters will then have two months to collect the required 50,000 signatures.





“There are no official and documented figures, but for example the famous ‘useless entities’ weigh around 10 billion euros on the shoulders of society, the inefficiency of local public transport 12.5 billion euros, and slowness and chronic critical justice issues 40 billion euros.” “Waste in the sector of procurement of goods and services by public administration alone weighs about 30 billion euros on Italians, while the value of the state’s real estate assets amounts to 60 billion euros, but also includes underutilized real estate and land,” writes the “Stay United” committee.





Through the popular initiative bill that will be submitted on Monday to the Supreme Court, the promoters ask, among other things, “to reduce the costs of national and local politics by at least 13 billion euros, to start monitoring aimed at abolishing useless bodies, to restore resources worth 39 billion euros from banking institutions, the start of an agreed securitization of credits in the Revenue Agency, and the use of 2 billion euros through withdrawals from the so-called dormant accounts for the country's emergencies. The draft law also indicates how and to what extent the resources recovered thanks to the reduction of waste will be allocated: “100 One billion euros to be directed towards reducing the tax burden on citizens, 40 billion euros to fight high mortgage payments, 60 billion euros to support agriculture, 40 billion euros to combat high mortgage payments, 60 billion euros to support agriculture, and 40 billion euros to support the agricultural sector. A billion for health care, 60 billion for youth and families, and 200 billion to reduce the exorbitant public debt.”



Reproduction © Copyright ANSA