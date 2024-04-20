Can you keep a gas cylinder at home? What rules must be respected?

Years pass, technology advances, however, one of the common questions within the apartment is the following: sI can keep a gas cylinder at home? Information comes primarily from those who are often not reached by the natural gas distribution network. In fact, the gas cylinder in the home is still widespread today and is often used for cooking and heating water as well as to power the home heating system.

To date, there is no rule prohibiting its use in domestic and condominium contexts, provided that there is no internal contractual regulation signed by the association that completely prohibits its use. However, there is legislation specifying the use for this purpose Reducing the risk of fires and explosions.

How many kilos of gasoline can you keep at home?

the Gas cylinder for home use It is of fundamental importance to some families. Hence a spontaneous question arises: How many kilograms of gas can be kept at home?? In general, the capacity of the drum installed indoors should not exceed 40 kg.

However, there are some Determinants:

Installation is not allowed in rooms with a volume of less than 10 m3;

In rooms with a volume of more than 10 m3 and up to 20 m3, only one cylinder with a capacity of not more than 15 kg can be installed;

In rooms with a volume of more than 20 m3 and up to 50 m3, up to two single cylinders can be installed, with a total capacity of not more than 20 kg;

In rooms with a volume of more than 50 m³, up to two individual cylinders can be installed, with a total capacity of no more than 30 kg.

Finally, it is necessary to remember that the cylinder must be placed vertically with the valve at the top.

Where should the gas cylinder be placed?

Another essential question is the position of the cylinder. about that, Can gas cylinders be stored in the garage? The garage is the first place that is completely off-limits, along with basements and garages. This is because in the event of a gas leak, LPG forms a kind of invisible – and very dangerous – blanket under the air, highly flammable.

For this reason, it is advisable to place it in the garden or on the next terrace Regulations for external gas cylinders. If the above spaces are not available, one cylinder can be installed in spaces of less than 20 cubic metres, and a maximum of two (max. 40 kg) when the space is between 20 and 50 cubic metres.

It is also necessary to remember that to avoid damaging the cylinder, you must follow the following instructions:

The valve must always remain in the vertical position;

The cylinder should always be filled by specialist retailers;

When replacing the valve, it must be closed.

Finally, it is very important not to store empty cylinders in your home but rather return them when purchasing a new one.

Where to keep a gas cylinder?

Although there has been talk for years about banning gas cylinders, the current goal is still to clarify where to put a cylinder, and whether or not you have one. Outer Space this, no. In the first case, it should be placed in a place such as the balcony of the house, although it will be necessary to preserve it. Away from direct sunlight Any heat source can increase the pressure inside the cylinder.

Anyone who does not have a suitable outdoor space can install the cylinder inside the house as long as it is Place in a cool place, Dry and free of heat sources. This precaution is necessary because an increase in external temperature involves a proportional increase in pressure inside the cylinder, with the possibility of explosion under certain circumstances.

It is also important to avoid exposing the cylinder to cold and extreme temperatures. In fact, the steel and metals in the housing can weaken and lose ductility at low temperatures, damaging the cylinder beyond repair. In addition, there is a noticeable decrease in gas supply capacity in the event of low temperatures.

Moreover, the cylinder must be Accompanied by the label To identify the gas inside, the name of the container supplier is also shown. In addition to the roller, the customer is also provided with the supplier's instructions with the rules for the correct use of the product.

It is necessary to always remember that the cylinder must always be maintained in perfect condition: you must periodically check that there are no damages, scratches, leaks or signs of wear; Otherwise, the cylinder must be replaced immediately.