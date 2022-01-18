January 18, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Over 163 vintage street lights, it would be a record saving - Chronicle

Over 163 vintage street lights, it would be a record saving – Chronicle

Karen Hines January 18, 2022 2 min read

The redevelopment of public lighting continues in the municipality of Vezzano. In fact, work began yesterday morning to replace 163 old street lights with the latest generation of LED lights with the main aim of increasing road safety and reducing operating and maintenance costs as well as electricity consumption. The areas affected by the redevelopment are some areas of central Vezzano, across …

The redevelopment of public lighting continues in the municipality of Vezzano. In fact, work began yesterday morning to replace 163 old street lights with the latest generation of LED lights with the main aim of increasing road safety and reducing operating and maintenance costs as well as electricity consumption.

The areas affected by the redevelopment are some areas of central Vezzano, via Piccinini and the side and also the small village of La Vecchia (via Caduti della Bettola, via Cavicchioni, via I° Maggio, via Orlandi, via Generale dalla Chiesa, via IV Novembre, via Valcavi and via Pasquino Brandi) .

The energy savings after the intervention, compared to the current annual consumption, will be 79.1%, while that compared to the actual installed capacity will be 74.5%. If we translate into economic terms, the lower spending on municipal coffers will amount to almost 15 thousand euros per year.

“We continue – says Mauro Lugarini (photo), Vezzano Public Works Consultant – with the redevelopment of public lighting in Vezzano. After the interventions in Pecorile and Paderna, carried out at the beginning of 2021, we have moved on to the second part of the works financed with a contribution. The state of 99,500 euros is dedicated to energy efficiency and sustainable development.”

See also  This is how banknotes change

While carrying out the works “we have prioritized – still Lugarini – the areas where we have had so far the biggest maintenance problems. The areas not yet affected will be in the near future”.

The municipality specified on its Facebook page that the work schedule could also be accelerated or delayed based on weather conditions.

The interventions are scheduled yesterday and today via Piccinini, via Garibaldi, via Marconi and Vicolo Siberia. Today they will also continue on Via Matteotti and from today to January 25 via Martiri della Liberta, Piazza della Vittoria, via the Costa del Olivo and through Rome Sud in the extension between Piazza della Liberta and via Mozon. In the small village of La Vecchia, works are scheduled to begin January 24 through February 4 via Caduti della Bettola on State Route 63 and on the side arteries (except for County Route 74 via Lolli).

Matthew Barca

© All Rights Reserved

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The stability pact, the thrifty front is broken. Austria: “Back to stricter rules.” But the Netherlands opens up: ‘We are looking for common ground’

January 18, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“Draghi Collie? Lame government.” Alarm from the Financial Times

January 17, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

The first home, the obligation to sell is activated to maintain tax credits

January 17, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Rita Dalla Chiesa shoots Veronica Gentile: “You…..”

January 18, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Over 163 vintage street lights, it would be a record saving – Chronicle

January 18, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gf vip who got disqualified? An episode with an unexpected ending

January 18, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Hubble discovered a planet with water vapor in the atmosphere: now James Webb will have to investigate it

January 18, 2022 Karen Hines