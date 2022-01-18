Over 163 vintage street lights, it would be a record saving – Chronicle

The redevelopment of public lighting continues in the municipality of Vezzano. In fact, work began yesterday morning to replace 163 old street lights with the latest generation of LED lights with the main aim of increasing road safety and reducing operating and maintenance costs as well as electricity consumption. The areas affected by the redevelopment are some areas of central Vezzano, across …

The redevelopment of public lighting continues in the municipality of Vezzano. In fact, work began yesterday morning to replace 163 old street lights with the latest generation of LED lights with the main aim of increasing road safety and reducing operating and maintenance costs as well as electricity consumption.

The areas affected by the redevelopment are some areas of central Vezzano, via Piccinini and the side and also the small village of La Vecchia (via Caduti della Bettola, via Cavicchioni, via I° Maggio, via Orlandi, via Generale dalla Chiesa, via IV Novembre, via Valcavi and via Pasquino Brandi) .

The energy savings after the intervention, compared to the current annual consumption, will be 79.1%, while that compared to the actual installed capacity will be 74.5%. If we translate into economic terms, the lower spending on municipal coffers will amount to almost 15 thousand euros per year.

“We continue – says Mauro Lugarini (photo), Vezzano Public Works Consultant – with the redevelopment of public lighting in Vezzano. After the interventions in Pecorile and Paderna, carried out at the beginning of 2021, we have moved on to the second part of the works financed with a contribution. The state of 99,500 euros is dedicated to energy efficiency and sustainable development.”

While carrying out the works “we have prioritized – still Lugarini – the areas where we have had so far the biggest maintenance problems. The areas not yet affected will be in the near future”.

The municipality specified on its Facebook page that the work schedule could also be accelerated or delayed based on weather conditions.

The interventions are scheduled yesterday and today via Piccinini, via Garibaldi, via Marconi and Vicolo Siberia. Today they will also continue on Via Matteotti and from today to January 25 via Martiri della Liberta, Piazza della Vittoria, via the Costa del Olivo and through Rome Sud in the extension between Piazza della Liberta and via Mozon. In the small village of La Vecchia, works are scheduled to begin January 24 through February 4 via Caduti della Bettola on State Route 63 and on the side arteries (except for County Route 74 via Lolli).

