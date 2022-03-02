March 2, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Labor: Marche 22.8 million euros to hire the unemployed – Marche

Karen Hines March 2, 2022 2 min read

Aguzzi, “We aim for 14,800 in active policies with Progetto Gol”


(ANSA) – ANCONA, MARCH 02 – Boosting employment opportunities for the unemployed, including those with income from citizenship, workers in transition or the vulnerable thanks to €22.8 million for 2022, mostly coming from the NRP, to be used for vocational training and reinstatement training. This is the goal of the Marche region with the launch of the National Five-Year Employment Guarantee Program (JOLP) implementation plan. The plan, explained by the Regional Labor Adviser Stefano Agutzi and the Regional Director Mauro Terzoni, aims to involve about 14,800 people in active labor policies, of whom approximately 11 thousand are vulnerable groups, distributed over the regional territory, (the unemployed are about 80 thousand) against Target in the project (national directives) half.

Employment centers are expected to take charge (orientation, skills) with training centers selected by the area, contact with realities looking for workers, and help private agencies to enter the world of work.

“Gol” anticipates five paths: from “job reintegration”, for the unemployed who do not need to deepen their skills, to “skill improvement”, orientation towards professional modernization with a short course on the chosen skill profile; From “skills rehabilitation” for the unemployed with significant skill shortages or re-transition needs, to “work and inclusion” for the weak or vulnerable, to mass transfers targeting people who are still employed but potentially in transition as a result of corporate crises . actions in which there is hope to be recruited; The territory can then assess any incentive measures to hire, possibly with work grants.

It is difficult to “predict” the number of beneficiaries, so 14,800 is only a preliminary estimate, considering also that not all the unemployed are actively looking for work, but it may also be higher. Depending on the region’s timing, notices will be posted in April, through which potential recipients can apply; In May he will begin to take charge and treat the unemployed (ANSA).

See also  Borsa Italiana, commentary on today's session (April 22, 2021)

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

2 min read

There is great news for the citizens

March 2, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Merger and temporary suspension of construction of the ITER-Energy reactor

March 2, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Ukraine: Chinese Cips Experienced and Tough Alternative to Swift – Economy

March 1, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

Next week, the predictions are exciting! We explain what will happen from Monday 7 ILMETEO.it

March 2, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Labor: Marche 22.8 million euros to hire the unemployed – Marche

March 2, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Horoscope for March 3rd: Virgo is positive, Capricorn is ambitious

March 2, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Not only walking, these three exercises that should be done comfortably in front of the TV will be enough to slim the legs and strengthen the buttocks

March 2, 2022 Karen Hines