Opportunity not to be missed

For pensioners over 70 years old, under certain conditions, it will be possible to get a free decoder. The problems with the new digital device are gone.

It’s not an easy time for retirees. In fact, it really wasn’t that long. The problem, of course, is in the check. In most cases too low to maintain a waterline.

In any case, while waiting for the next steps on pension reform to materialize, the elderly are focusing on some form of special facilitation, with the aim of exempting their accounts from some necessary expenses. Last but not least, when buying a new TV, it is essential for those who have to adapt to the new frequency of the digital earth. Along with TV bonuses and cancel bonuses, In fact, the government has also ordered help in less costly directions. Specifically, to buy new set-top boxes, which can make their TVs compatible with technology designed to raise TV service standards. Basically, retirees who will have to replace the device will be able to take advantage of the assistance aimed at reducing the cost even more.

An opportunity definitely not to be missed. Not only because the cost of the set-top box, of course, is much lower than the cost of a TV set, but also because the bonus may allow you more consumption. In practice, retirees will be able to get a decoder capable of supporting the new frequencies completely free of charge. Poste Italiane is interested in sending out information to citizens on how to get the hardware to update their TVs. Not to mention that with the 2022 Budget Act, the TV bonus has also been boosted. The timing is basically good.

Free decryption for retirees: how to order it (and get it)

The recent modification, or rather the reconfiguration of TV channels, has forced a turning point in the hardware. The transition certainly happened without much shock, because in most cases a simple reset was enough to get back to seeing your software without problems. In fact, at a much better frequency, just in HD. Some televisions, “older”, It had to be changed. Or, the owners are temporarily satisfied with the old SD device, waiting for better times. But since the old technology will be permanently sent to the attic in 2023, it’s worth moving on in time. And, by the way, the unbundling of the bonus falls, especially for pensioners who are entitled to it.

In the information provided by Poste Italiane, intended for all persons over 70 years of age who have a pension allowance of less than 20,000 euros per year, Explain how to get the benefit. Specifically, a request must be made in direct response to the message, where the desire to access viewing and receiving at home, absolutely free, set-top box to be adapted to his TV. Moreover, through a telephone agreement or at the post office itself, as well as via the Internet, it is possible to agree on the day on which it will be received. An opportunity not to be missed, also because it is practically free of cost. And above all, it softens the clouds On the fateful choice Between a new decoder or a new TV.