January 16, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Economic agenda for January 17, 2024

Economic agenda for January 17, 2024

Karen Hines January 16, 2024 2 min read

Focus on inflation data in Europe

to Eduardo Fagnani
January 16, 2024 Raw 16:49

Italian Stock Exchange

Board of Directors to examine the financial statements for the fiscal year 2023

Oba

  • An overall voluntary takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Cometa for the shares is underway Italy services. The process will end on January 19, 2024.

  • The total offer takeover (OPA) promoted by CVA EOS for the shares is in progress refresh. The process will end on January 19, 2024.

Capital increase

  • Work is underway to increase capital Vianini. The process will end on January 19, 2024.

  • Work is underway to increase capital Ulysses Biomed. The process will end on January 22, 2024.

  • Work is underway to increase capital Portobello. The process is scheduled to end on February 1, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be included until January 26.

Government bonds

  • The Ministry of Economy and Finance A Exchange of government bonds.

Offering government bonds

Germany

  • Issuance Government bonds maturing in August 2052 (Thirty years). Maximum amount: one billion euros.

My quarter

United State

  • US Bancorp (Q4 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release)

Central banks

B.C.E.

  • Speech by Christine Lagarde (raw 16.15).

Nourish it

  • to publish Beige book (raw 20.00).

total economy

Europe

  • Guide for Consumer prices (Final) in December 2023 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +2.9% YoY (preliminary).

  • Guide for Consumer prices (Basic and Final) in December 2023 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +3.9% YoY (preliminary).

Great Britain

  • Guide for Consumer prices December 2023 (raw 08.00). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +3.8% a/a.

United State

  • Retail From December 2023 (at 14.30). Consensus: +0.4% mo/m.

  • Retail (Excluding the automotive sector) in December 2023 (2.30 pm). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m.

  • Guide for Import prices From December 2023 (at 14.30). Consensus: -0.5% m/m.

  • Use of production capacity In December 2023 (3.15pm). Consensus: 78.6%.

  • Industrial production From December 2023 (at 15.15). Consensus: -0.1% m/m.

  • Business inventories From November 2023 (at 16.00). Consensus: -0.1% m/m.

This writing has been written for informational purposes only, may be modified at any time and cannot be considered a solicitation for public savings. The website does not guarantee the accuracy and does not bear responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.

See also  Snap on conditioning: that's how much we'll spend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Intel investment archive in Italy: “No active projects, focus on Germany and Poland”

January 16, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

You feel bad when you know how much you're going to pay, it's going to be your worst year ever –

January 16, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Economic agenda for January 16, 2024

January 15, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Economic agenda for January 17, 2024

January 16, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

The artist with a scelto il cognome della mamma

January 16, 2024 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Fussano: Meeting with Federico Marrocco of NASA for Valore students

January 16, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Learn these two functions and Google Sheets will have no more secrets for you: the quickest guide

January 16, 2024 Gerald Bax