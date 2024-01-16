Economic agenda for January 17, 2024

Focus on inflation data in Europe

Italian Stock Exchange Board of Directors to examine the financial statements for the fiscal year 2023 Oba An overall voluntary takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Cometa for the shares is underway Italy services . The process will end on January 19, 2024.

The total offer takeover (OPA) promoted by CVA EOS for the shares is in progress refresh. The process will end on January 19, 2024. Capital increase Work is underway to increase capital Vianini. The process will end on January 19, 2024.

. The process will end on January 19, 2024. Work is underway to increase capital Ulysses Biomed . The process will end on January 22, 2024.

Work is underway to increase capital Portobello. The process is scheduled to end on February 1, 2024, while the rights related to the capital increase will be included until January 26. Government bonds The Ministry of Economy and Finance A Exchange of government bonds. Offering government bonds Germany Issuance Government bonds maturing in August 2052 (Thirty years). Maximum amount: one billion euros. My quarter United State US Bancorp (Q4 2023 – Wall Street pre-opening release) Central banks B.C.E. Speech by Christine Lagarde (raw 16.15). Nourish it to publish Beige book (raw 20.00). total economy Europe Guide for Consumer prices (Final) in December 2023 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +2.9% YoY (preliminary).

Guide for Consumer prices (Basic and Final) in December 2023 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +3.9% YoY (preliminary). Great Britain Guide for Consumer prices December 2023 (raw 08.00). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m; +3.8% a/a. United State Retail From December 2023 (at 14.30). Consensus: +0.4% mo/m.

Retail (Excluding the automotive sector) in December 2023 (2.30 pm). Consensus: +0.2% mo/m.

Guide for Import prices From December 2023 (at 14.30). Consensus: -0.5% m/m.

Use of production capacity In December 2023 (3.15pm). Consensus: 78.6%.

Industrial production From December 2023 (at 15.15). Consensus: -0.1% m/m.

From December 2023 (at 15.15). Consensus: -0.1% m/m. Business inventories From November 2023 (at 16.00). Consensus: -0.1% m/m.