Italiana Stock Exchange, commenting on today’s session (25 July 2022)

Some good performance of banking sector stocks. BPER Banca recorded an increase of more than 3%. BTP-Bund spread fluctuates between 235 and 240 pips

The main indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets Fractional increases were recorded in the first session of the week.

at 11.20 FTSEMib It posted a 0.51% advance to 21,320 points, just below the intraday high of 21,331 points. At the same time FTSE Italia all participated He got 0.52%. opposite direction to FTSE Italia medium hat (+ 0.42%) and for The star of FTSE Italia (-0.17%).

The BTP-Bund spread It swings between 235 and 240 points, after the yield on Italian 10-year bonds settled at 3.45%.

The Bitcoin It was returned to 22,000 dollars (about 21,500 euros).

L ‘euro It rose to $1,025.

Some good performance of banking sector stocksAfter the correction that underwent in the previous session.

BancoBPM Records an increase of 2.6% to 2,407 euros. The bank has completed the purchase of 81% of the share capital of Bipiemme Vita from Covéa Coopérations, for €309.4 million.

very very good Paper Bank (+3.44%) e UniCredit (+2.62%).



