WhatsApp, a significant improvement in group calls: an open challenge to Google Meet

WhatsApp continues to update, and this time it’s the turn of group calls! Let’s find out the challenge launched in Google Meet.

The world’s most widely used instant messaging platform continues to release updates that improve it more and more. This time the WhatsApp team seems to be focusing on it Group calls are almost on the same level as Google Meets. Let’s find out right away The challenge launched by the Whatsapp application to Google, through its upcoming new update.

Whatsapp is an instant messaging application, available for smartphones and other mobile devices. It was founded in 2009 and over the years it has become more and more popular, until it has reached Millions and millions of users. In fact, in 2014, the company reached a sky-high value and was acquired by Facebook for about $19 billion.

WhatsApp is widely used because it offers many functions just by using a Wi-Fi connection. For example, in addition to letting you send text messages, you can also exchange photos, videos, documents, voice messages, and much more. Contact with people and video calls are allowed, either individually or in groups. In fact, we’re here to reveal it to you New Whatsapp update focusing on group calls. Let’s see it together right away.

Whatsapp challenges Google Meet by enhancing group calling

Apparently, Google Meet should take action as Whatsapp will release a new update that brings a clear improvement in group calls. For those who don’t know, Google Meet is an online video conferencing service, specifically designed to allow users to organize virtual meetings in which multiple people can participate at the same time.

Apparently, a new WhatsApp update will be introduced It is a feature that will allow its loyal users to quickly communicate with a larger number of people Compared to before. Let’s talk about Maximum of 31 participants. While in previous updates, users were limited to selecting only 15 contacts when initiating a call. Now however, Users can finally start group calls and experience the full capacity of 32 participants instantly.

It will be possible to do this with just a few clicks, eliminating the need to add them to the conference call later. If you don’t have this feature available on your WhatsApp yet, stay tuned for updates in the coming weeks!