One small jump… Vikram does a “jump” on the moon! Here’s the video!

Yesterday, the Indian lander Vikram aboard Chandrayaan-3 performed an amazing maneuver on the surface of the moon: video and photos

Let’s take care of the immortal words Neil Armstrong Let’s tell another great video released by the Indian Space Agency ISRO. Yesterday Landers Vikram From Indiana Automatic Station Chandrayaan-3 He performed an amazing maneuver on the surface of the moon. Its engines (which obviously still had fuel on board…) started to crank up the fuel level Landers 30 cm only Then he made it settle back almost on the lunar soil 40 cm further!

Pictures taken from Lander Vikram Before and after the jump. Credit: isro

The second in history

to carry out the maneuver, The second of its kind ever in historyThe two tools Afif And Elsa (I a Depth thermometerand the other a Seismograph), was withdrawn and then deposited back on the ground.

More photos from Lander Vikram Before and after yesterday’s maneuver. Credit: isro

The benefit of the experiment

The experiment served to test the ability to launch an object from the Moon in anticipation of one A future mission with samples returning to Earth Based on Femanote landing (That’s what they’ll be called Indian astronauts) on our satellite. at the same time rovers Bragyan was placed in comment in approach lunar night. Hopefully, yes He will wake up On September 21st. Here is a video of the Indian lander jumping on the surface of the moon:

https://www.passioneastronomia.it/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Vikram-hop-1.mp4 The video released this morning of the “jump” made by the Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander on 9/3/2023. Credit: isro

