Aurora Chili at the heart of a social experiment: This is what happened

Aurora Celli doesn’t comment on the news and we don’t write about it either (we’re just surprised when the report arrives), because it seems strange to us that the creator said similar words and we’d rather investigate. On the other hand, many Celie fans respond in disbelief at what they read, but defend the creator. Many ask to see screen recordings, because they do not believe in a single written word, Others are disappointed Through Aurora’s behavior, Still others start insulting Cell.imoon Which denounces the impossibility of a dialogue with fans of Tiktoker.

In the end Cell.imoon decided to stop lying and reveal to everyone that he is made everything Because she needs it Thesis content: “It was all a social experience. Do not know twilight. Because I don’t know the world of TikTok. I am preparing a thesis at the University of Sociology and you my thesis is my result. I had to choose a public figure. I chose Aurora Celli, because its audience is not very large, with an average age of 14 years. This social experience, in fact, some boys *had to have *a taste of it* in their pre-teens, to see how social networks and the Internet affect their lives, their beliefs, and their ideas. I understand that you can take all this passively, but think carefully about what you did“.

This story should remind us that we must Always check the reliability of the news . Moreover, it must be remembered that we do not respond to any provocation with threats, insults and mockery of the other. Certainly the social experiment was successful. Aurora fans can certainly celebrate because tiktoker is not the insensitive calculator described in the last few hours.

[FOTO: Instagram]