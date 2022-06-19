June 19, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Arriva Caronte

Official announcement, Sharon has arrived, and this time it will be very difficult »ILMETEO.it

Karen Hines June 19, 2022 1 min read

Sharon has arrived After Hannibal and Scipion, the third group is about to arrive very Difficult African anticyclone summer 2022 which has not yet started from a purely astronomical point of view: in fact, it is already preparing, Sharon.

Charon in literature and mythology is one of the guardians of Dante’s Inferno, depicted with eyes as red as burning embers and bent on transporting spirits.

For us, who will start at least one match The week (or unfortunately 10 days!) is among the hottest of all time For the whole month of June and the summer season, Caronte will double metaphor: On the one hand, it will transport us to a period completely characterized by “infernal” heat, and on the other hand it will transport us to the heart of summer, that period between the solstice of June 21-22 and the beginning of July, historically and climatically among the hottest, this is the beating heart of this season.

But summer should not always be seen as suffering due to increasingly hotter temperatures, unfortunately due to the known changes and the ongoing climatic temperature rise, but this is the season it brings, let us remember it again! , hope (many), then many memories, whether it’s a vacation, or just a weekend, one night, one star.

Charon is backCharon is backwarm record Sharon warm record Sharon

See also  Here's Damon Lindelof's hilarious reaction to NASA's next mission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Not everyone knows this tip to stay cool without air conditioning and beat the difficulty of sleeping in the heat

June 18, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Cases with a sharp rise, according to experts, 100,000 infections are at risk, let’s see why »ILMETEO.it

June 18, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

NASA Administrator Meets Inter-Parliamentary Space Groups in Montestorio

June 18, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

So the Democrats are (secretly) cheering for de Mayo

June 19, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

How it works and who can get it

June 19, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Elisabetta’s flaws in Ascot, this is the first time since her coronation – Mundo

June 19, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Official announcement, Sharon has arrived, and this time it will be very difficult »ILMETEO.it

June 19, 2022 Karen Hines