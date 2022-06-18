Not everyone knows this tip to stay cool without air conditioning and beat the difficulty of sleeping in the heat

Sleep is important. Numerous medical research suggests that this highlights how important the benefits can be to those who manage to rest the right way. However, there is no shortage of external factors that cause problems when you want to sleep. With the onset of summer, for example, it is difficult to sleep for many because of the heat.

Advice for overcoming difficulties in sleeping in the heat

Experts offer many suggestions to try to beat insomnia due to rising temperatures. For example, not everyone knows this tip for trying to keep cool even without the help of an air conditioner. You can read it on the pages‘Humanity’.

It may be easier to fall asleep in hot weather by trying to sleep with your arms and legs wide apart. Having enough space, this mode will allow the excess heat to be dispersed. Obviously, this isn’t the only trick to beat insomnia.

In fact, there are many tips that remain in effect no matter what season you are in. One example is avoiding busy meals when it gets dark, just as you should never miss dinner. The last meal of the day should be eaten at least two hours before bedtime.

Almost everyone is aware of the fact that it is advisable to avoid using smartphones and tablets after a certain period of time. It is known, in fact, that the blue light of screens can inhibit the production of melatonin. Meanwhile, for example, consulting work emails when it’s time for a break is definitely not conducive to relaxation.

Physical activity remains a habit to be developed, considering that a sedentary lifestyle favors various problems (including insomnia). However, many scholars argue that it should Avoid exercising right before bed.

Another indication is to try to organize a routine. Meaning you should try to get up and go to bed at around the same time all the time.

All the habits to follow that many know, to which he adds the option of sleeping with arms and legs spread out to get rid of some heat. This simple expert tip is worth a try.

If you suffer from chronic sleep problems, you should consult a doctor. In fact, being able to sleep regularly can be considered one of the keys to well-being.

