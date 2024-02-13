February 13, 2024

Italcementi gym floors give way, BluOrobica match postponed

February 13, 2024

Bergamo. Precisely, on the day that the Municipality of Bergamo announced that the Italcemente Sports Center will be renovated with a 20 million euro project, the structure's basketball court shows signs of time. On Monday evening, during the warm-up for the qualifying match for the U-19 basketball tournament between the local team Blue Europeana and Brescia, part of the parquet collapsed, forcing the referee to postpone the derby due to the unsuitability of the court.

The affected area is located in one of the two areas, where the boys were training under the basket before the start of the match. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The time required for installation should be very short, and a carpenter should be present within the next few hours to reassemble the part of the parquet that has collapsed.

“Fortunately there were no injuries – said BluOrobica team manager Luca Bellotti -. In the next few days, we will set the date to restore the match, which according to the rules we did not lose by default.

We hope that the situation will be resolved soon, because we also have to train on this field tomorrow evening, and on Saturday we have the first team match against Montebelluna.”

