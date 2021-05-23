Nyiragongo volcano erupts in the Congo and thousands flee – last hour

(ANSA) – Goma, May 22 – Nyiragongo volcano, one of the world’s most dangerous volcanoes, according to experts, erupted a few kilometers from Goma, the capital of North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Thousands of people flee to the border with Rwanda as the authorities call for calm.



In 1977, the volcano, which has a height of three thousand meters and densely populated slopes, killed more than 600 people.



“The eruption of Nyiragongo volcano, which occurred at about seven o’clock in the evening local time,” confirmed the military governor of North Kivu, with its capital, Goma. General Constant Ndima added that “inspections are underway and citizens must follow civil protection instructions,” calling for calm. The United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) sent a helicopter over the area, confirming that the volcanic activity is in progress, specifying that for the time being, the city of Goma does not appear to be threatened by the lava, which instead flows towards Rwanda. There is a blackout in most parts of the city and thousands of residents left their homes with news of “giant flames” coming from the mountain. However, no earthquake was recorded, an event that often accompanies an eruption.



The lava lake of Nyiragongo volcano is constantly boiling and is usually one of the tourist attractions in the area, not far from Virunga Park where a large number of gorillas live, among many other animal species. It is located about 20 kilometers north of Goma and Lake Kivu.


