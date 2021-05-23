May 23, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Greta Thunberg is a victim of physical disgrace by a Chinese newspaper after her criticism of the emissions

Greta Thunberg is a victim of physical disgrace by a Chinese newspaper after her criticism of the emissions

Samson Paul May 23, 2021 1 min read

The activist commented on Twitter: “A somewhat strange experience even by my standards.”

Author Tang Jie, who originally posted the article on social media, wrote: “Although she claims to be a vegetarian, based on the results of her growth, her carbon footprint is not actually low.” The article is then taken up China daily.

Ji also accused her of “double standards” in remembering China and not criticizing the European and American way of life (“the most polluting of the Earth”). The writer added, “The princess never planted a tree in the desert. On the contrary, she wandered around carrying several protest banners that polluted the environment.”

The “offensive” Tweet – The piece was written in response to a tweet from Greta. Indeed, in early May, the activist published an article stating that in 2019 China emits more greenhouse gases than all developed countries, adding that the climate crisis cannot be resolved unless the country “drastically changes course”.

READ  The stunning launch of the ULA Delta IV heavy missile for the NROL-82 mission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Nyiragongo volcano erupts in the Congo and thousands flee – last hour

May 23, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

“The hotel we’re in is on fire.”

May 22, 2021 Samson Paul
5 min read

The Migrant Wave: Shocking Numbers

May 22, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Here’s how you can save up to 70% on food purchases without having to give up on taste and without changing your lifestyle

May 23, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Here’s how to get rid of this annoying stress caused issue which is very common but few know how to treat it

May 23, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

10% more in 7 days

May 23, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

WhatsApp, from today no one will be able to see your conversations: a crazy hoax

May 23, 2021 Gerald Bax