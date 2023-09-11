ID-Aware test, it’s Friuli’s turn on Tuesday and Jaya will give details of the test in Veneto

The Directorate of Civil Protection of Veneto, on the note of the National Department of Civil Protection, on Tuesday 12 September, at 12.00, Mobile phones in Friuli Venezia Giulia will be reached by IT-alert check message, the new national public warning system. All devices connected to mobile phone cells in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region will ring simultaneously, It emits a unique sound that is different from the announcements we are used to.

In relation to the territorial proximity of the provinces Venice and TrevisoEspecially in the easterly wind region, some devices can lock onto the signal coming from beyond the regional boundary and thus receive test messages from the general warning system.

The receiver of the test message has nothing to fear and nothing more to do than read the message. Everyone has to go to the invitation site whether the message is received properly or not It’s a warning And Answer the questionnaire: Feedback from users will actually allow us to improve the tool.

A specific test will be conducted in the Veneto region on September 21. All the details of the test will be announced by the president of the region, Luca Zaia, during a press conference scheduled for 12 o’clock on Tuesday, September 12, at Palazzo Balbi, the headquarters of the Veneto Regional Council.

After passing the testing phase, IT-alert Allows people to be notified directly during serious immediate or ongoing emergenciesEspecially depending on Six case studies Within the competence of the National Civil Protection Service: tsunami (generated by an earthquake), collapse of a large dam, volcanic activity (for Vesuvius, Campi Flegri, Vulcano and Stromboli volcanoes), nuclear accidents or radiological emergencies, major accidents in industrial plants or heavy rain. It is important to underline that IT-Alert e It does not replace the information and communication methods already in use at the regional and local levelBut it will satisfy them.

Every mobile device connected to telephone operators’ networks can receive an “IT-Alert” message: There is no need to register or download any app and the service is anonymous and free for users. With cell-broadcast technology, IT-alert messages can be sent to a group of geographically close telephone cells, defining an area as closely related as possible to the area affected by the emergency. Obviously there are technical limitations: a message sent to an area may not be delivered to users outside that area or in areas with no coverage. The ability to receive messages depends on the device and the version of the operating system installed on the mobile phone: the tests will help to check for any important problems to improve the system.