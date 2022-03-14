The sand is coming from the desert! It will soon hit the whole of Italy and it will be more than expected »ILMETEO.it

Weather Warning: Sand is coming from the desert! Soon it will hit the whole of Italy, and it will be more than expected

The sand comes from the Sahara DesertA Sand load Coming directly from the heart of the Sahara Desert it will attack much of Italy In the next few daysBlurring the sky with yellow and red colors, sometimes in a surreal atmosphere.

The latest update confirms and worsens the forecast in this sense.

Are you going to wash the car? It is especially good to postpone places where rain is expected!

Configuration of the next few days, i.e. hurricane resistance (low pressure area) Active between Morocco and Spain A African Anticyclonic PromontoryWill be the basis for a constant memory Hot currents Directly From the Sahara Desert.

This abundant atmospheric gear will favor large-scale arrivals Desert dust Focusing In suspension At the very height of the atmosphere, our country is ready to reach after a long journey.

There will be important days Thursday 17th and Friday 18th March: Then let’s wait Mounted sky Off Desert sand, Blurred, Milk or turmeric (But in some cases they may change RedEspecially near sunrise and sunset).

But what will High risk areas? In fact, almost everything. However, to create the role of the lion, can be seen from the map Scron (University of Athens) Sardinia, Sicily, Buglia, Lazio, Tuscany, Liguria And Campania. Of these, falling sandy ground in the central areas due to rain will “dirt” all surfaces red, including cars! Sand from the Sahara Desert is abundant (brown) in almost all areas.

Barrick configuration is expected in the next few days