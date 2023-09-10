Germany-Serbia at the Basketball World Cup, where to watch it on TV and streaming: Final Time

Germany-Serbia 2023 Basketball World Cup final. It starts today, Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2.40pm at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay. The match can be seen live on TV and streaming on Sky and DAZN.

Gave predictions and predictions USA-Canada As a recognized final, these two national teams will instead face each other to determine the third-place finishers on the podium. Four hours later, however, the title of world champion will be decided.

Serbia advanced to the final after dominating Canada 95-86 in the first semi-final. Bogdan Bogdanovic He led the five-man team with 23 points, shooting 71% from two and 45% from three. He was the only one saved for the Canadians RJ Barrett (23 points).

Germany World Basketball Champions: Heart-pounding final against Serbia, 83-77

However, a super surprise came from Germany, who eliminated the USA with a perfect match: victory 113 to 113. The Germans were in danger of being trapped in the final under the American attacks, but the semi-finals were dominated by the Gordon boys. Herbert. Germany snatched the final pass on the wings of a giant Andreas Obst 24 points and 6 assists, 23 points were not enough for the Americans Anthony Edwards However, he gets all the crucial choices wrong in the finals.

The Germany-Serbia 2023 World Cup final will take place on Sunday 10 September at 2.40pm and can be followed on Sky via the reference channel Sky Sport Arena (204) and DAZN.

Last action FIBA World Cup It will also be available in live streaming for Sky subscribers with Sky-Go, while DAZN subscribers will be able to watch it on all mobile devices via the app. The match to decide the national team as world champion can now be followed after paying for the game package.

Today, Sunday, September 10, at 2.40 pm, Germany-Serbia will clash at the Mall of Asia Arena.