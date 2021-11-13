Not licensed in the United States

Despite the arrival of the new president, relations between the United States and China remain tense. They are still paying for it Huawei e ZTE. Joe Biden actually signed into law that would prevent the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) from issuing. Licenses for network equipment For companies that pose a risk to national security. It was the commission that told the legislator to intervene A year ago (Under the Trump administration).

Biden firma il Secure Equipment Act 2021

After unanimous approval in the Senate (late October), The Safe Equipment Act of 2021 It was also approved by Congress (early November). Currently the signature of the President of the United States has arrived. The new law prevents the FCC from evaluating companies’ accreditation (license) claims that pose an “unacceptable risk to national security”.

Prohibition is not specifically mentioned Huawei e ZTE, But it is clear that the two Chinese producers are the main suspects. Commissioner Brendan Carr can still apply for a license from the Hawaii FCC using the word “loophole” (more than 3,000 licenses have been issued to use network equipment since 2018). Under the Secure Network Act of 2019, which prohibits the use of federal subsidies for purchases, Huawei and ZTE are already included. Blacklist.

Last year, the Rip and Replace project was launched $ 1.9 billion, To push US telecom operators to replace equipment provided by Huawei and ZTE. At the end of October, there was the FCC Canceled License a China Telecom Americas, Which represents a risk to national security.

A bizarre coincidence, Monday is the 15th Scheduled Between a “virtual summit” Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China.