A new peak of African heat in the next 48 hours, then a drop in heat «3B Meteo

Peak heat in next 48 hours, then drop in heat

The temperature will rise up to half a week. The African anticyclone is expanding towards the central Mediterranean Sea and in the first part of the week it will embrace Italy, resulting in stable weather and rising temperatures. The position of ex-Hurricane Daniel will favor the upwelling of warm currents from North Africa. Stable over the Iberian Peninsula, ready to push warm air over its right edge or towards the Mediterranean. The weather will be warm, but don’t expect extremes of heat with values ​​recorded in July for the first part of summer. Temperatures will be much higher than average values We will notice the intensity of the heat especially during the day, with highs often above 30°C, even temporarily above 35°C in Sardinia. In the evening, on the other hand, the climate cools down again, and thanks to the long duration of the nights, Minimum values ​​widely falling below 20°C in interior regions. Here are the expected values ​​for the next few days:

tuesday‘. Compared to the previous 24 hours, a further slight increase in temperature of 2 ° C, maximum 30/31 ° C in the Po Valley and Tyrrhenian regions, 29/32 ° C in the south, 34/35 ° C in Sardinia.

Temperatures are expected on Tuesday

Wednesday‘. Temperatures continue to increase throughout Italy except in the northwest, where the arrival of the first thunderstorms will determine a decrease in daytime values. 36/38 °C in Sardinia, 34/35 °C in Tavoliere delle Buckley, 32/34 °C in the central-eastern Po Valley and southern Italy.

Temperatures are expected on Wednesday

Thursday‘. The temperature will also start to decrease in the central Tyrrhenian regions, struggling with the increase in instability, where it will not reach 30 °C. Peaks of 32/33°C in the central-eastern Po valley, 34/36°C between the lower Adriatic and Ionian regions, and 33/35°C in the inner parts of the main islands.

Temperatures are expected on Thursday

The next trend. A few variations Until Friday, Except for the decreasing trend over the Alps. On the other hand, by the end of next week, the entry of cold and unstable currents from northern Europe could lead to a decisive turn, with temperatures generally dropping sharply starting in the northern regions. In the Alps, snow first appears even below 2000 meters.

