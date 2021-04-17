Nobody tells us that the phone does not charge well for this simple reason, a toothpick would be enough to solve the problem

Smartphones are now a part of us in every respect. We always carry it with us. Among all the applications and features we cannot do without. However, we know that in addition to their usefulness, they are also a great cost. Especially with regard to maintenance. In fact, many problems arise with these tools. First of all, the duration of the battery and its charge. Specifically in this article we will talk about this problem. Moreover, we found a remedy at no cost. We will find that no one tells us that the phone does not charge well for this simple reason.

The importance of the battery

It is imperative to have a phone that does not turn off at any time. Not just for calls and messages. Now financial transactions are also performed using a smartphone. Work emails are read. In short, it should always be ready to use. The problem is that with use, the battery wears out. The charge may run out faster. Or when you charge it, the battery level can slowly rise. But the real cause isn’t always the battery. In fact, no one tells us that the phone does not charge well for this simple reason, so a toothpick would suffice to solve the problem.

Unknown hoax

In these cases, before taking the phone to a technician, just go through a simple process. This can save us a lot of money. Sometimes the problem lies with the input port of the charging cable. At this point, at the base of the phone, it can be stored Dust and debris. These do not allow the correct passage of current from the charger to the phone. This results in slower charging and less performance.

We’ve already covered a similar case in This article About phone sound. To solve our problem just use a toothpick. This common thing is very good. So we can get it into the very narrow crack. Now just wipe it gently on the bottom and walls to remove and scrape dust and debris. Then we blow inside to remove even the tiniest of debris. Clear those hurdles there Stream I’ll pass right again. The phone will now charge properly.