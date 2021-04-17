How to get three months free

April 18, 2021

Fortnite welcome news: All ‘Crew’ members will be able to get 3 months of Spotify for free

New partnership Between Epic Games and Spotify It leads to many new benefits for all users It is an electronic game. If you are also part ofcrewAnd you are a resident of the participating countries, you will be able to obtain a special code – once you redeem it on the Spotify website – that will allow you to take advantage of 3 months premium account.

You will be able to listen to millions of songs and podcasts Without limits, without ads, and of the highest quality. In addition to that, you can download your favorite songs from PC and mobile For offline listening. Here’s everything you need to know about this new initiative that was announced a few hours ago.

Fortnite, Spotify Premium 3 Months Free

Fortnite Punto Zero
Here’s what you need to do to get the code to get it back (Amazon.it screenshot)

From April 23, 2021 until July 1, 2021 at 2 AM Italian time, all members of Fortnite crew He will be able to obtain a special code that will allow you to take advantage of it 3 months of Spotify Premium. The show can also be redeemed by those who already have an account on the music streaming platform, as long as a paid option hasn’t been activated. As reported by Epic Games, the promotion may be activated Only in the following countries: Australia, Belgium, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Russia, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam.

At the end of the trial period, you will need a Manually deactivate your subscription Or, continue to use it at the costs Spotify indicates. This offer is not available on accounts Family, the Duo o Student.

