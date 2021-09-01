Announcing the first free games for subscribers – Nerd4.life

Xbox Game Pass Rich in new titles September 2021, with the The first batch of free games For subscribers, due to enter the catalog already at the beginning of the month is a small group of eight titles of great interest, mainly coming from the independent scene.

There are many debuts in First day Particularly exciting in the introduction to indie games, such as The Artful Escape and Craftopia (the last in Early Access), have been added to Final Fantasy XIII as a classic title belonging to the Triple A collection, as the series continues to be revived from within the Xbox Game Pass catalog.



So let’s see what happens in the next few days: