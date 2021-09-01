September 1, 2021

Announcing the first free games for subscribers – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax September 1, 2021 2 min read

Xbox Game Pass Rich in new titles September 2021, with the The first batch of free games For subscribers, due to enter the catalog already at the beginning of the month is a small group of eight titles of great interest, mainly coming from the independent scene.

There are many debuts in First day Particularly exciting in the introduction to indie games, such as The Artful Escape and Craftopia (the last in Early Access), have been added to Final Fantasy XIII as a classic title belonging to the Triple A collection, as the series continues to be revived from within the Xbox Game Pass catalog.


Xbox Game Pass, the first batch of games in September 2021

So let’s see what happens in the next few days:

  • Craftopia (Game Preview) – Cloud, Xbox, and PC, September 2
  • Final Fantasy XIII – Xbox e PC, 2 settings
  • Sojourner tags – Cloud, Xbox e PC, 2 settings
  • Surgeon Simulator 2 – Cloud, Xbox e PC, 2 Settings
  • Crown Trick – Xbox and PC, September 7
  • Breathedge – Cloud, Xbox, and PC, September 9
  • Nuclear Throne – Xbox e PC, 9 seats
  • The Artful Escape – Xbox e PC, 9 Collections

So, there are several indie games arriving from the [email protected] program in early September. Given that the state only covers until the 9th of the month, it’s safe to expect that second delivery Which will likely be revealed in the middle of the month, with more news emerging at the end of September, likely.

In the meantime, we remember the release of the second batch of games to subscribers in August 2021, as well as the fact that Red Dead Online also appeared among the games to be released.

