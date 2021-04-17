April 17, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

NieR Replicant: New video remake improvements with gameplay

Gerald Bax April 17, 2021

Replica NieR 1.22474487139 … She returns to show herself in a new one Video Deepening with numerous sequences of Play Unpublished, published by PlayStation Underground to show Improvements Applied by the developers in this new version compared to the original.

As already mentioned by Yoko Taro, NieR Replicant Version 1.22474487139 … is a general revision of the original, kind of paraphrased in depth, so much so that it becomes practical remake Formal dress. The story is the same as the original one with some additions, but the game elements were different ModifiedAll graphics are also heavily reworked.

A particularly modified and illustrated item in this video is a Combat system, Which clearly includes some features from NieR: Automata, thanks to a previous collaboration with Platinum Games.

In particular, the different types of attack and skills that the protagonist can use are somewhat reminiscent of the gameplay in the previous title. As it happened in Automata, also in NieR Replicant version 1.22474487139 … equivalent combat system A variety of attacks And the constant alternation between light and fast or heavy and slow strokes, trying not to make us focus too much on one approach but prefer a varied approach.

Similar to the Automata pod, Grimoire Weiss also allows remote attacks that can be used in conjunction with standard attacks, so the links with the previous heading are crystal clear. Remember, the NieR Replicant 1.22474487139 … is coming next week, and it’s an April 23, 2021. Just yesterday we learned that it will contain something about protagonist Gestalt and cut out the content.

