No to Beijing too from Denmark – RSI Swiss Radio and Television

Denmark and the Netherlands will also not send official representatives to the Beijing Winter Olympics, but officially for different reasons. “The Danish government has decided that we will not participate in the Winter Olympics in China (…) It is no secret that in Denmark we are very concerned about the human rights situation in China,” Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said.

The head of the Danish diplomacy explained that this decision came after a European meeting that showed that “unfortunately, no agreement can be reached among the 27 countries. Therefore, different options were made on how to proceed.” However, Danish athletes will participate in competitions. “Danish athletes can count on the full support of the government. We will cheer for them as we always do,” Kofud added. “But we will do it from home, not from the stands in Beijing.”

Sweden had announced earlier this week that no official would attend the Olympic ceremonies, but rather due to the pandemic. The Netherlands repeated this approach on Friday, with the explanation that the health restrictions caused by the coronavirus would make it “difficult” for Dutch diplomats to have sufficiently in-depth discussions with their Chinese counterparts on issues such as human rights.

Switzerland, for its part, will not boycott the Olympic Games. “Every Federal Councilor or Chancellor presents, at every international meeting, the issue of human rights. It has now become a standard. The best way to get solutions is to discuss dialogue and not boycott it. Switzerland offers its good offices, and it has already done so in Geneva there.. Many meetings .. this is how we contribute .. “Minister of Sports Viola Amherd announces.