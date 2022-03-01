March 1, 2022

USA and Bermuda train in Kanigioni waters

Mirabelle Hunt March 1, 2022 2 min read

Ilca6’s two national youth teams found perfect conditions in Gallura Nicolas Capriglione, Yacht Club coach: ‘beautiful twins’

by Sergio Cassano

01 March 2022

Cagliari. The youth national sailing teams of the United States and Bermuda have chosen the Cannigione Yachting Club to train with the Ilca6 class, the Olympic laser beam drifting. For a week, the two teams were guests of the Gallura Young Sailing Club, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary. Thanks to Mistral, they made long ledges in front of Arzachena Bay with club leaders led by Luca Filigheddu.

Among them is Sebastian Quimby Bermudian, ISAF Laser Beam/Ilca6 World Champion highlights. “It was a great experience, a kind of twinning with Bermuda and American schools – says Nicola Capriglione, 33, of Puglia, Federal Coach and Regional Delegate of the Laser/Ilca Class, Factotum coach for Cannigione Yachting Club for six years – we met him on a series of courses Fantastic training, under breathtaking weather conditions: waves and constant error. The two foreign teams were excited and impressed not only by the climate but above all by the landscape which they were able to enjoy from the sea.”

Teams from Bermuda and the USA plan to return to training soon at the Cannigione Yacht Club, where the youth team shines. And the results certainly do not decrease, given that the Gallura club already has a very respectable elite: in its bulletin board are the Italian nicknames of Roberto Bodo – Andrea Filigido – Danilo de Freya (555 class), Lorenzo Basso (optimist), Andrea Craisis (Laser 4.7 and Radial ), Marco Stangoni (laser 4.7), Matteo Bollon (young radial laser).

“It is the former laser team that gives us the most satisfaction – continues Nicola Capriglioni – besides dominating at the regional level, it is also growing at the national level.”

It’s a fierce group of youngsters who dominated Sardinia’s debut in Poito as Eduardo del Rio won Ilca 4 ahead of his club teammates Maria Francesca Falci and Leonardo Lucci. Among the Ilca 6, according to David Casola, while among the Ilca 6 (formerly standard) Andrea Crisi and Tito Morbiducci bow to veteran Alessandro Masala. Young heroes grow up, even among women, which stops by Laura Creasy and Sophia Secchi, to name a few.

