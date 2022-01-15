Hiroshima and Komura Victory in Deer Valley – OA Sport

the Japan holds the presidency in the seventh phase of the 2021-2022 World Cup Freestyle skiing, the Mughal specialty, is taking place this weekend in the United States, specifically in Deer Valley.

In fact, in the field of men a Hikuma Hiroshima won which collected 84.04 He defeated Canada’s Michael Kingsbury by two pointsThe second with 82.84. Thanks to today’s result, more and more is being done The resounding fight for the victory of the ring With the Japanese, at the moment, he is only 560 points twelve points off the top occupied by his rival, and he currently has 572 points. Instead, the Swede was placed on the lowest rung of the podium Walter Walberg with 79.62.

In the field of women Second success in a row for Anri Kawamura, creator of the overall estimated performance of 80.89, just fifty-one cents higher than the Australian Jakara AnthonyIn second place in the measurement with 80.38 in front of the French Beren LafontAnd the third with a difference of only 36 cents. Also in this case the overall rating is short with Kawamari at a slight advantage 549, then Perrine (510) and Anthony (505).

Free skating, Mogul World Cup 2022: Kingsbury and Laffont win at Deer Valley, big duels with the Japanese

The last round of the World Cup is set After the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, specifically on March 19 in Megève (France)

