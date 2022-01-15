January 15, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Hiroshima and Komura Victory in Deer Valley - OA Sport

Hiroshima and Komura Victory in Deer Valley – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt January 15, 2022 1 min read

the Japan holds the presidency in the seventh phase of the 2021-2022 World Cup Freestyle skiing, the Mughal specialty, is taking place this weekend in the United States, specifically in Deer Valley.

In fact, in the field of men a Hikuma Hiroshima won which collected 84.04 He defeated Canada’s Michael Kingsbury by two pointsThe second with 82.84. Thanks to today’s result, more and more is being done The resounding fight for the victory of the ring With the Japanese, at the moment, he is only 560 points twelve points off the top occupied by his rival, and he currently has 572 points. Instead, the Swede was placed on the lowest rung of the podium Walter Walberg with 79.62.

In the field of women Second success in a row for Anri Kawamura, creator of the overall estimated performance of 80.89, just fifty-one cents higher than the Australian Jakara AnthonyIn second place in the measurement with 80.38 in front of the French Beren LafontAnd the third with a difference of only 36 cents. Also in this case the overall rating is short with Kawamari at a slight advantage 549, then Perrine (510) and Anthony (505).

Free skating, Mogul World Cup 2022: Kingsbury and Laffont win at Deer Valley, big duels with the Japanese

The last round of the World Cup is set After the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, specifically on March 19 in Megève (France)

Photo: La Presse

See also  Ready 40 million if you reach free transfer تحويل

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Leave the group with 35% positive

January 14, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Once he cancels his visa again, he won’t play in Open

January 14, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

DAZN is close to BT Sport in the UK. In Italy, Tim wants football opponent

January 14, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Ukraine and the United States: “Russia is moving its weapons from East to West”

January 15, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Florence, taxi driver kicked and slapped tourist: license suspended. And pictures go all over the internet – video

January 15, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

The European Commission imposes taxes on the goods of the poor and exempts the super-rich yachts

January 15, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Four students leave the school permanently, hosted by Fiorella Mannoia

January 15, 2022 Lorelei Reese