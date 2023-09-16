September 17, 2023

Nintendo Switch: All the major upcoming games announced in the Direct in one image

Gerald Bax September 17, 2023

at recent days Nintendo Direct revealed a torrent of Games coming soon on Nintendo SwitchKyoto has conveniently summarized all the major titles on offer in a handy graph that shows the amount of software hitting the console at once. one picture.

As you can see below, there’s a little bit of everything in there, from new surprise announcements to confirmations, and even various expansions, remakes, and remasters, to paint a really colorful picture of the Nintendo Switch’s immediate future.

Nintendo Switch, upcoming games announced in September 2023 Direct

Although there are rumors about a possible Nintendo Switch 2 coming soon, or whatever the company’s new console will be called, it seems like a lot of gaming action is expected to happen on Nintendo’s console in the coming months.

Among the most important ones we point out the Super Mario RPG, the remake of Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal, the interesting Unicorn Overlord from Atlus and Vanillaware, Another Code Recollection and many others, but you only have to review the summary of the major announcements made on Nintendo Direct to understand how it was. An event full of developments.

Rich months coming to Nintendo Switch

Unicorn Overlord is one of the most interesting new features from the Nintendo Direct
Unicorn Overlord is one of the most interesting new features from the Nintendo Direct

The image shows about thirty games but the nice thing is that they are not even all the games announced during the event, but rather a selection, since in theory there will be more, in addition to those that were only presented during the Japanese event. Live streaming, such as the interesting series Stray Children.

Whatever happens with the potential new console, the Nintendo Switch still has several months packed with news, from what we can see.

