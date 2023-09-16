Nintendo Switch: All the major upcoming games announced in the Direct in one image

at recent days Nintendo Direct revealed a torrent of Games coming soon on Nintendo SwitchKyoto has conveniently summarized all the major titles on offer in a handy graph that shows the amount of software hitting the console at once. one picture.

As you can see below, there’s a little bit of everything in there, from new surprise announcements to confirmations, and even various expansions, remakes, and remasters, to paint a really colorful picture of the Nintendo Switch’s immediate future.

Nintendo Switch, upcoming games announced in September 2023 Direct

Although there are rumors about a possible Nintendo Switch 2 coming soon, or whatever the company’s new console will be called, it seems like a lot of gaming action is expected to happen on Nintendo’s console in the coming months.

Among the most important ones we point out the Super Mario RPG, the remake of Paper Mario: The Millennial Portal, the interesting Unicorn Overlord from Atlus and Vanillaware, Another Code Recollection and many others, but you only have to review the summary of the major announcements made on Nintendo Direct to understand how it was. An event full of developments.