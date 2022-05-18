Next week, a hurricane is coming, with potential effects in Italy ILMETEO.it

Weather: Next week, a hurricane is coming, with potential effects in Italy

Signs of first change after Hurricane “Hannibal”, thunderstorms return in some areas

Upcoming week with abrupt change. There will be many thundershowersA powerful wave of African heat has affected the whole of Italy, with temperatures exceeding the climate average and throughout the summer; However this exceptional heat is caused by the subtropical anticyclone Hannibal, It is not destined to last or at least it may be discontinued Next week.

The latest updates confirm a passage Hurricane vortex At the end of May, with weather forecasts in various regions.

This paradoxical and long phase of heat and stability lasts at least as long 25 of the month without specific shocks (Excluding local heat storms). A The first sign of change In the second half of next week, we expect approximately in between Thursday 26th and Friday 27th May: Passing a hurricane vortex (low pressure area) pushed by unstable currents descending from the North Pole can advance towards the Mediterranean to bring dowry. Fresh air And Rainfall Even more serious.

Be careful as the spiral at the entrance will detect some Very dangerous conditions Because the anticyclone lasts for several days Hannibal.

The basic point is precisely this: in heat It also increases the energy involved And above all thermal contradictions are enhanced by creating a deadly compound especially for the growth of the imposition. Storm cells, Even up to a height of 10/15 km. These events often affect small areas, which is why weather forecasting is essential in the short term. (Novcasting) In order to alert potential affected areas as soon as possible.

According to current data, the biggest risk is in the regions North And a part of them CenterIncoming new currents can act as a catalyst for the emergence of these sectors Violent thunderstorms, With high risk of hail and local storms Unfortunately the latest news in recent years teaches us.

Given the unpredictability of the path of this vortex, the forecast of its direction may change in the next few days. Temporary Can affect different or larger areas.

Cold currents from the North Pole: Risk of severe thunderstorms, especially in the central north