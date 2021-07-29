July 29, 2021

New York Step: Citizens Paid for Vaccination, $100 for First Administration. high cases

Starting next Friday, New York will pay its citizens for a COVID vaccination. Together with the first injection you will receive $ 100 In the form of a prepaid debit card. This was announced by the mayor Bill de Blasio On Twitter the initiative aims to increase Of the population It was fortified in an American city.

It’s just the latest in a series of incentives put in place by New York, which includes Statue of Liberty tickets and Amusement parkAs well as fast food meals.

The city is struggling with a new spike in infections and hospitalizations primarily affecting those who have not yet been vaccinated. Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people, even if vaccinated, Put their masks on again In closed public places in areas that recorded more than 50 new infections per 100,000 residents in the previous week. The seven-day average of new cases approached 1.000, respect To 200 just last month. About 75% is attributed to the delta variable.

