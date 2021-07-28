New York pays those who get the vaccine $100 each – the world

July 28, 2021

“100 Dollars for a Vaccine” in New York. It is the latest initiative launched by Mayor Bill de Blasio to push the population to get vaccinated against Covid. “Those who are vaccinated will get $100 and we will thank them for their responsible behaviour,” de Blasio says.

In the state, 2,203 new cases of Covid were recorded compared to 275 on June 28. Most of the new infections are in New York City and some areas of Long Island.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo has ruled that all state employees will need to show proof that they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or will have to get tested every week. The New York Times revealed it. The governor also announced stricter rules for all government hospitals that state that any patient who comes into contact with health care workers must have already been vaccinated or have been vaccinated. There will be no option to just take the test. Cuomo’s announcement comes just two days after a similar decision that New York Mayor de Blasio announced to city workers.

