Decree Flows 2021 for Job Applications Starting January 27

Employment applications can be submitted for 69,700 non-EU citizens who will be able to work in Italy thanks to the Flows Decree 2021, launched last December 21, from January 27 for non-seasonal workers and from February 1 for seasonal workers. This is illustrated by the January 5 Joint Ministerial Circular, which measures the Dpcm which provides for 42,000 entries reserved for seasonal work and 27,700 entries for non-seasonal and independent work.

In more detail, 20,000 units of non-seasonal secondary work in road transport, construction and tourist hotels have been reserved for citizens of countries that have signed or will sign 2022 cooperation agreements on migration with Italy.

Another 7,000 entries have been reserved to convert the residence permit into secondary and independent work for another reason. In addition, 100 foreigners who have completed training and education programs in their countries of origin in accordance with Legislative Decree 286/1998 and another 100 residents of Venezuela of Italian descent are accepted.

In the context of self-employment, 500 shares are reserved with certain requirements for entrepreneurs, freelancers, corporate office owners, famous and foreign artists who want to set up start-ups.

The introduction of 42,000 entries for seasonal workers includes workers from countries with which Italy has already signed cooperation agreements. Within this circumference, the new decree provides for the allocation of part of the quota (14 thousand), for the agricultural sector only, to the workers against whom applications for licenses are made by Cia, Coldiretti, Confagricoltura, Copagri and the Alliance of Cooperatives. Finally, one thousand entries were assigned to the entries for seasonal, multi-year work.