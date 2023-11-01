New York Marathon 2023: when it runs, schedule and how to watch it live on TV and stream

Kosgei, a former world record holder and former London Marathon winner, will compete in New York for the first time. Ethiopian Tigist Asifa She stopped short of her old record by more than two minutes at the Berlin Marathon in September.

Kosgei withdrew from the London Marathon final just four minutes into the race due to a hamstring problem. Now he is fully fit and wants to win again. His recent success goes back to the marathon Tokyo For the year 2022.

After making a surprise debut in the marathon last year, 2018 NCAA champion Lokedi may be her compatriot’s biggest rival, a challenge she is ready and “hungry” for.

“This year I return with a different mentality, eager to defend my title and compete against the fastest women in the world.”

Even evergreen Edna KiplagatThe world champion and winner of Boston, London and New York will participate in the race on November 5.

Among the Ethiopians, they paid attention to the world record holder in the 10,000 meters and half marathon Letesenbet Jedi. She will also be making her debut in New York after her 2022 win in Valencia with a time of 2:16:49, which represents the fastest debut in women’s marathon history. And also the London champion last year, What a shameful yahwalaowill be running in the city for the first time.

Even American Molly Hodelthe third in 2016 and the fourth in 2018, returns to New York, as it does Kelly Taylor, top ten in his previous three starts. Taylor is the fastest of the Stars and Stripes athletes with her best time of 2:24:29.